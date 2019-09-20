Missouri man, widow to receive Highway Patrol honor

News
Posted: / Updated:
Missouri State Highway Patrol logo_1602827723893591006

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol will honor a Missouri woman and her late husband, who was killed by the suspect in four Kansas murders.

The patrol announced Friday it will bestow its highest non-employee honor, the Honorary Trooper Certificate, on Julie Nordman and her husband, Randy Nordman.

Randy Nordman, of New Florence, was killed in March 2016 by Pablo Serrano-Vitorino, who was fleeing authorities after the shooting deaths of four Kansas men.

The patrol says Randy Nordman tried to wrestle a rifle way from Serrano-Vitorino and the confrontation left the suspect with only one round of ammunition, which he used to shoot Nordman. During the fight, Julie Nordman provided information that helped authorities capture Serrano-Vitorino.

Serrano-Vitorinio was found dead in his jail cell in April. Authorities say he hung himself.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now