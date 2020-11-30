Missouri man uses wood left behind from Joplin tornado to create art

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s been almost 10 years since an EF-5 tornado struck the City of Joplin, but it’s still leaving an impact to this day.

One artist used the disaster to create a positive memory.

You may not see it, but the wood being used has something special to it. Steve Doerr uses wood left behind from a disaster to make mementos for those affected.

He first decided to do something special with the trees that used to be in front of the high school.

For almost 10 years he’s been using the wood to share the story of what Joplin went through and helping people remember their past.

“I saw it as an opportunity to give back to the community some of the things that meant something to them,” Doerr said. “It’s amazing when we talk to people about it, they say ‘Oh, I went down and helped with that cleanup,’ or ‘I know somebody that did,’ so people all around the state have had connections with Joplin because of the tornado, coming down and helping us.”