Missouri man suspected of firing shots in Walmart arrested

by: AP

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested after police say he fired shots inside a central Missouri Walmart.

Police say the shooting happened late Friday night after an employee confronted a man, later identified by police as Jamie Anton Jackson, who was in a restricted area of the store.

The Missourian reports that the employee told police the man had a gun and extended ammunition magazine, and a struggle ensued.

The employee said he was able to take the magazine away, but not the gun.

Police say Jackson then ran to the front of the store and fired multiple shots. No one was injured.

