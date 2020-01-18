Missouri man sentenced for killing witness in a murder case

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Prisoner in orange jumpsuit with handcuffs sitting in the investigation room

Courtesy: Gettyimages

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) – A 28-year-old man was sentenced to 34 years in prison for killing a woman who was a witness in a murder case against him.

Michael Dumas was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder, assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Prosecutors say Dumas killed 46-year-old Sarah Simms in Independence in November 2018.

Simms was in a car with Dumas in September 2017 when he allegedly was in a gun battle with another car, leading to the death of 18-year-old Phillip Anderson.

Dumas is scheduled to go to trial in August for second-degree murder in Anderson’s death.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories