Missouri man killed in early morning, single-vehicle crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a Missouri man was killed in a single-vehicle crash.

The Jefferson City Police Department said in a news release that its communications center received a call at 3:19 a.m. Saturday of an accident on US 54.

Emergency responders found a white Ford F350 on top of the concrete highway divider. Its 59-year-old driver, Bradford William Mason of Ballwin, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation determined the truck was initially southbound on US 54 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, striking a guardrail. It then crossed both southbound lanes and struck the concrete center divider.

