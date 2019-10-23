Missouri man gets probation for threatening a mass shooting

ROCK HILL, Mo. — A Missouri man has been sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to give up his weapons after threatening a mass shooting.

Back in August, 63-year-old Thomas Hobbs of Rock Hill, Missouri pleaded guilty to threatening Western Grove employees via email to an area tv station.

Hobbs wrote he didn’t want his construction dispute with the city of webster groves to “end badly like what Cookie Thornton did at Kirkwood City Hall.”

In 2008, Thornton stormed into the council chamber in nearby Kirkwood and killed six people. Police shot and killed Thornton.

