Missouri man dies in a head-on car crash

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo- A 64-year-old man has died after a head-on car accident on Highway 60 near Fordland.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Tuesday morning around 5 a.m. when a four-door car, driven by 64-year-old Frank King of Gladstone, Missouri, crossed lanes and hit a car head-on.

King was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants in the other car had moderate to minor injuries.

This is Highway Patrol Troop D’s 29th fatality in 2020.

To read the full crash report, click here.