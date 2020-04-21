Missouri man dies in a head-on car crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo- A 64-year-old man has died after a head-on car accident on Highway 60 near Fordland.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Tuesday morning around 5 a.m. when a four-door car, driven by 64-year-old Frank King of Gladstone, Missouri, crossed lanes and hit a car head-on.

King was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants in the other car had moderate to minor injuries.

This is Highway Patrol Troop D’s 29th fatality in 2020.

To read the full crash report, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now