Missouri man charged with murder in wife’s presumed death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A grand jury has indicted a Missouri man on first-degree murder and other charges in the disappearance of his Chinese wife, who has been missing since October and is presumed dead.

Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight announced the indictment Friday against Joseph Elledge in the presumed killing of Mengqi Ji. Elledge has been in jail for months on charges accusing him of abusing and otherwise endangering his and Ji’s 1-year-old daughter.

His lawyer declined to comment about the new charges.