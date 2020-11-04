Missouri man charged with killing his wife of 8 months

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) – An eastern Missouri man has been charged with fatally shooting his wife of eight months during a weekend argument.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 31-year-old Aaron Guilliams, of St. Charles, is jailed on $500,000 bond on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 34-year-old Crystal Hanshew.

No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court records say Guilliams told police that Hanshew stuck him in the face while “flailing her arms.”

He then retrieved a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol from a bedroom and pointed it at her, telling her he never should have married her.

The statement said Guilliams fired after his wife said he wouldn’t pull the trigger.

