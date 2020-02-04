Missouri man accused in mother’s death rejects plea deal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP)– A southwest Missouri man accused of killing his mother surprised attorneys by declining to accept a plea deal. Prosecutors and defense attorneys believed they had a deal for 22-year-old Connor Cox to plead guilty to second-degree murder.

He is accused of fatally shooting Angela Cox in February 2018 at their Greene County home. Cox originally was charged with first-degree murder.

When he was asked during a hearing Monday if he accepted the plea, Jones said he didn’t “knowingly” cause his mother’s death – a requirement for second-degree murder. The Springfield News-Leader reports that for now Cox is still charged with first-degree murder. 

