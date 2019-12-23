Breaking News
Suspect, victim dead in Westerly shooting; at least 2 others hurt

Missouri lottery revenue down with lack of big jackpots

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
lottery generic_1458917116573.jpg

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (AP).– Missouri Lottery revenue has been down in the first five months of the budget year as the best-known games have failed to produce huge jackpots that draw long lines at ticket counters.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that since July 1, overall sales are down more than 3%, or a little over $20 million. Lottery Executive Director May Scheve says many people aren’t motivated to buy tickets until they see jaw-dropping jackpots.

After two big jackpots last year, sales of Powerball and Mega Millions tickets are down about $50 million. State lawmakers also cut money to advertise the lottery this year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Daybreak Christmas Card Submission

Daybreak Christmas Card

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Remarkable Women KRBK

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories