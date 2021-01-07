Missouri Lottery hits largest jackpot since Oct. 2018

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KTVI) – One lucky Missourian has the chance to win $410 million in the Powerball.

This has been the first time since Oct. 2018 we’ve seen Missouri Lottery jackpots this high. The winner of Power Ball will be announced on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. MegaMillion numbers will be announced on Friday, Jan. 8 and is worth $490 million.

Despite the pandemic, Community Relations Director for Missouri Lottery, Marty Zuniga, says sales have not taken a hit.

“We’ve been very fortunate. Sales have been very good during the last couple of months during the pandemic,” he said. “Scratcher sales are about 20 percent up from normally are, and we believe that to be people are finding that to be a safe and fun way to have something to do that’s entertaining.”

To date, Missouri happens to be the second luckiest Powerball state in the country in terms of winners.