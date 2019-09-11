Missouri Legislature kicks off special veto session

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Missouri Congress has launched it’s 2019 special veto session up in Jefferson City.

Reporter Madison Hever is on the floor of the Missouri House of Representatives as members discuss car sales tax allowances. She’ll be bringing us updates throughout the day through her Twitter page. Follow her @MadisonHever.

Representatives tell Hever they expect to gavel out of session by the end of the day, sending this proposed change to auto sales tax on to their partners in the Missouri Senate.

