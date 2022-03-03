JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The state’s employee retirement system is scrapping all assets tied to Russia, and Missouri businesses are being asked to cut ties with Russian governmental entities and businesses.



Board members of Missouri State Employee’s Retirement System (MOSERS) met for an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon to decide if the state should strip all Russian assets from the system and as of last week was worth $13 million.



The board unanimously voted to remove all Russian holdings and not invest directly in future holdings issued by Russia.

During a morning briefing with the Missouri Press Association, Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said the state does not need to be investing in Russia or Vladimir Putin at this time.



“We do have a little bit of exposure to Russia in the pension system,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s very common for pension plans to invest in global emerging markets.”



As of Friday, the system will not “invest directly in securities issued by the Russian government” or “engage investment managers who have the discretion to direct the system’s assets into investments in the Russian government or Russian-government affiliated entities,” according to language the board passed.



This comes as representatives want President Joe Biden and Congress to impose stronger sanctions on Russia.



“Today, we proudly stand alongside Ukraine its people, and its leaders during this horrific and unnecessary war,” Rep. Mike Haffner (R-Pleasant Hill) said. “And vow to support Ukraine, hold Russia fully accountable for its catastrophic decisions to invade this sovereign nation.”



One week after Russia invaded Ukraine, Haffner put forward a resolution that got full support from members on both sides of the aisle.



“People are people everywhere,” Rep. Keri Ingle (D-Lee’s Summit) said. “We share the same common goals for our families, our lives, and for our future. We must support democracy across the world, or it will be lost here as well.”



The resolution urges Biden and the federal government to send supplies to Ukraine including weapons and providing intelligence and tightening sanctions on Russia, including isolation from global trade and technology.



Gov. Mike Parson told a room full of reporters Thursday, the state of Missouri is pledging to stand and support Ukraine.



“Whatever it is, to hurt them as much as they are hurting those Ukrainian people, that we can do through sanctions or on the state level, we need to figure out what those things are,” Parson said.



He said he also wants to see stronger sanctions on Russia and the U.S. to provide more military resources to Ukraine.



“If we were asked tomorrow to do something, I’m sure I would respond to that ask, whatever it might be,” Parson said. “If I could encourage our congressmen and women, if there’s something we can do, it’s to make sure we are sending whatever we can over there to help.”



House Majority Leader Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) filed legislation this week that would prohibit state and local governments from doing business with Russia, including suspending any contracts.



“Any dollar that is spent on a Russian entity or product or whatever is a tax that they’re collecting over there and they’re employing somebody. And that’s money going into Vladimir Putin’s coffer to help fund the attack on Ukraine,” Plocher said. “We want to show the support that Missourians have for what’s going on to defend the Ukrainian people in opposition of what the Russian Government Putin, is leading to overrun a country.”



While the resolution was up for debate on the floor, dozens of representatives stood up talking in support of the measure. Rep. Mike O’Donnell (R-St. Louis) a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve spoke about his time in the service and his readiness if called up again.



“We have to look at the bravery of these people,” O’Donnell said. “It’s difficult for us to watch what’s going on, on T.V. and comprehend it. You see entire blocks of apartments completely destroyed. You see an apartment building that took a rocket.”



O’Donnell mentioned Igor Shalai, a House staffer from Ukraine.



“As I saw the footage coming from Ukraine and just to have empathy for what he is going through, it really made it difficult walking into his office,” O’Donnell said.



Shalai moved to Missouri in 2009, his family is still back in his home country.



“I’m not scared. I’m mad because somebody coming to my house and said this is not your house,” Shalai said. “That’s why nobody steps back, people want to fight. They are tired of being under Russia propaganda.”

Lieut. Gov. Mike Kehoe is asking retailers to remove Russian products from their stores. He said Russia has about $18 billion of imports into the U.S. each year.



“There’s a lot of consumables that seem to be available here in Missouri,” Kehoe said. “Remove the products that are made in Russia from their [retailers] shelves and substitute them with American made and hopefully Missouri-made products.”



Kehoe said most of the Russian products in Missouri are spirits like vodka.



Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence) also filed legislation this week regarding the state’s pension system. Asking voters if they want to stop state and local governments from doing business with Russia.



Rep. Wes Rogers (D-Kansas City) also filed a bill to bar Missouri governments from buying or selling products made in Russia.