Missouri lawmakers trying to change stigma surrounding HIV

Missouri lawmakers are looking to take another shot at changing the stigma around a certain disease.

Over the past few decades, the way HIV has been viewed is slowly starting to change.

It’s widely known that an HIV diagnosis isn’t the end of the road these days. Medications can make it impossible for those who are HIV positive to transmit or and contract the disease.

Now, lawmakers want the laws to reflect the times when it comes to the punishment for exposing someone to HIV.

“A lot of these laws were put on the books before we know what we know now about the disease,” St. Louis Rep. Tracy McCreery said.

In 2019, HIV is no longer a death sentence, thanks to advances in daily medications that can reduce their viral load down to zero, meaning it’s undetectable and untransmittable. That’s one reason Rep. McCreery and other state representatives are looking to reduce the penalty for those who know they’re positive for exposing someone to HIV if there is no malicious intent.

“HIV is the only disease that is subject to criminal charges,” McCreery said. “My bill takes the felony charges away, and puts them at the misdemeanor level, and that is putting those in line with other comparable crimes. Current law discourages people from knowing their HIV status.”

Right now, it’s a class A felony, the same level as murder.

“It can potentially keep people from coming forward to be tested if you don’t know you’re positive,” Lynn Meyerkord said.

As the Executive Director of Aids Project of the Ozarks, Meyerkord deals with people in all stages of the disease, and she is all for a change.

“The way the law is now, if I’m positive, and I’m in a relationship, and let’s say it is an abusive relationship, and I’ve told my partner that I’m positive, and I want to get out of that relationship because it’s abusive, he can threaten (me),” Meyerkord said. “‘Well if you leave me, I’m going to go tell authorities that you didn’t tell me you had HIV.’ That has happened to people.”

“We let people know what the law is,” Meyerkord said. “Very rarely, we do see someone who knowingly and maliciously exposes someone else, but that penalty should not be the same as someone who is just involving themselves in a consensual sexual relationship.”

Rep. McCreery’s HB 166 is similar to Rep. Holly Rehder’s bill, but there are some differences. McCreery sent a side-by-side comparison of the two bills pictured below.