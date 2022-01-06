Missouri lawmakers share split views on Jan. 6 riot

ST. LOUIS — Somber tributes are planned to mark the one-year anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. As the investigation into the chaos continues, some lawmakers in Missouri are speaking out about what happens next.

Images of the Jan. 6 insurrection will forever be linked to a sad day in American history. The police union said around 140 officers were injured, including 80 U.S. Capitol police officers and roughly 60 from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Four protestors associated with the event died, including Ashli Bobbit, who was shot as she entered the capitol, and one officer.

“I don’t have to remind what happened that day. Many of us lived it,” said Senator Dick Durbin (D-Illinois). “Some may try to downplay it or deny it was a threat, but they know better.”

Two Missouri politicians are also recalling that day. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri.) said the event was a terrible scene, but he also blames Democrats for spreading “fear.”

“The only thing they have is politics of fear, and it started last Jan. 6, and they have used that event to try and consolidate their power to push this fear politics,” said Hawley. “That’s what you see this guy doing this, and this is the year, I think you see Americans reject fear.”

Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush points the finger at Hawley and other Republicans for contesting the presidential election results. She alleges it incited the chaotic scene.



“The core of this was to invalidate the votes of millions of black and brown and indigenous community members,” said Bush. “They turned out to deliver house, senate, and the presidency to Democrats.”

As the House committee investigating the insurrection laid out their 2022 plans, which include several hearings, Hawley is downplaying Democrats.

“This is the party that weaponized the FBI against parents, the party that calls demonstrators insurrectionists, the party that wants to control this country and make sure they stay in control,” he said.

Bush filed Resolution 25 to investigate and expel any member of Congress that worked to overturn the election. She has 50 signatures so far in favor of it.

“The basis we’re standing on is Section 3 of the 14th Amendment which says no person who works or rebels against the United States government can hold an office in Congress or president,” said Bush.

Democrats in Washington, D.C. are marking the anniversary from the Capitol tomorrow with a moment of silence, first-hand testimonies from lawmakers, and a prayer vigil.