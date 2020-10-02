Missouri lawmakers say they aren’t surprised Parson and Trump tested positive for COVID

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 nearly ten days after Gov. Mike Parson and his wife tested positive for the virus.

Our Missouri Chief Capitol Bureau Reporter Emily Manley spoke with Missouri lawmakers Friday about their reactions to both leaders and their wives contracting the virus.

Hours after Trump tweeted, he has COVID-19, Gov. Parson posted on social media he was wishing the president and his wife well. Parson’s isolation is winding down, but lawmakers said they aren’t surprised he or Trump tested positive.

“So, my first thought is, I hope it’s okay but then also, not shocked because of the way they both have been handling the virus,” House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said. “I hope for both of them that they recover very quickly, but I hope they both are able to look at it through a perspective of somebody that can’t.”

Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson have been in isolation for more than week after testing positive for the virus.

“I kind of operated under the assumption, you know, that most people will get it at some point,” Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin, R-Shelby Co., said. “So, the fact that he’s out and about and around other people, it’s not surprising to me.”

Rep. Quade believes the positive diagnosis could hurt both Trump and Parson’s campaign.

“These are two candidates who have not really been taking this seriously, who have been seen without masks, who have been criticized frankly for their handling of the coronavirus, then I do think there could be some detriment on the campaign trail,” Quade said. “I have to say it’s been frustrating, both the president and the governor trying to pivot talking about coronavirus to law and order.”

Parson said Wednesday during a virtual press conference what he learned from testing positive for the virus is life goes on.

“You have to deal with it and you have to keep moving forward,” Parson said. “You have to do everything you can to protect other people.”

“Simply saying, ‘Oh you just have to get over it’ is disgusting,” Quade said responding to Parson’s statement.

Gov. Parson tweeted Friday morning saying, “Teresa and I join Missourians and the nation in wishing President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania well as they navigate COVID-19 recovery. Our prayers are with them always.”

O’Laughlin believes the President has done things well during this pandemic.

“He has handled it as well as anybody could,” O’Laughlin said. “I believe that we have governors in every state, and they have been allowed to look at their local conditions and decide what’s best for their state.”

O’Laughlin said if people want to wear a mask that’s great, but if they don’t, it should be their own choice.

“You can read about experts that say, ‘Boy, if you wear a masks, you know that will basically protect you,'” O’Laughlin said. “Then, on the other hand, you have experts that say those masks aren’t going to do anything.”

Quade hopes this brings a sense of urgency for things like PPE.

“Unfortunately, we are not seeing things move rapidly maybe because now the president and the first lady has it, we might see some folks take it more seriously,” Quade said.

Both O’Laughlin and Quade agree it’s time for Missouri to talk about COVID liability.

“I’m concerned about the possible lawsuits,” O’Laughlin said. “I wish that we had it done already but we don’t.”

“If we go back to Jeff City yet again for another special session, I beg the governor to look at the situation at hand,” Quade said. “He is someone that has access to testing on a daily basis, he has access to medicine and doctors that the majority of Missouri does not, and he caught it. Hopefully, he recovers quickly, but what about those folks who don’t have the access that he has?”

First Lady Teresa Parson’s isolation is already over and the governor ends Saturday. Both plan to return to their normal schedules Monday.

The first debate between Parson and Nicole Galloway that was in September but posted due to the governor testing positive for COVID has been rescheduled for next Friday. The debate will still be in Columbia but will not be open to the public. All four candidates for governor will share the same stage for the first time.