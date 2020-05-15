Missouri lawmakers pass bill against boycotting Israel

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Monday, April 27, 2020, file photo, state Rep. Herman Morse, R-Dexter, wears a protective mask as he sits at his desk in the House chamber in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri lawmakers on Thursday, May 14 passed a bill to ban the state from doing business with companies that boycott Israel. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill to ban the state from doing business with companies that boycott Israel.

The bill passed by the state House on Thursday is in response to a Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel. The BDS movement promotes boycotts, divestment and sanctions of Israeli institutions and businesses in what it says is a nonviolent campaign against Israeli abuses against Palestinians.

Israel says the campaign masks a deeper goal of delegitimizing and even destroying the country. The Missouri bill would require companies to sign a contract pledging not to boycott Israel in order to do business with Missouri.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Ozarks Politics

More Ozarks Politics

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now