Missouri lawmakers pass bill against boycotting Israel

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill to ban the state from doing business with companies that boycott Israel.
The bill passed by the state House on Thursday is in response to a Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel. The BDS movement promotes boycotts, divestment and sanctions of Israeli institutions and businesses in what it says is a nonviolent campaign against Israeli abuses against Palestinians.
Israel says the campaign masks a deeper goal of delegitimizing and even destroying the country. The Missouri bill would require companies to sign a contract pledging not to boycott Israel in order to do business with Missouri.