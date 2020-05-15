Missouri lawmakers pass bill against boycotting Israel

FILE – In this Monday, April 27, 2020, file photo, state Rep. Herman Morse, R-Dexter, wears a protective mask as he sits at his desk in the House chamber in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri lawmakers on Thursday, May 14 passed a bill to ban the state from doing business with companies that boycott Israel. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill to ban the state from doing business with companies that boycott Israel.

The bill passed by the state House on Thursday is in response to a Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel. The BDS movement promotes boycotts, divestment and sanctions of Israeli institutions and businesses in what it says is a nonviolent campaign against Israeli abuses against Palestinians.

Israel says the campaign masks a deeper goal of delegitimizing and even destroying the country. The Missouri bill would require companies to sign a contract pledging not to boycott Israel in order to do business with Missouri.