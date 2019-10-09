Missouri lawmakers disagree with Trump pulling troops from Syria

U.S. — Two Missouri lawmakers are disagreeing with President Trump’s decision to pull American troops out of Syria.

Senator Roy Blunt and congresswoman Vicky Hartzler are among several republicans, who believe abandoning Kurdish allies is a mistake.

The Kurds have helped fight the Islamic state in northern Syria.

Turkey views those fighters as terrorists and is already launching air-strikes after U.S. troops were pulled yesterday.

However, President Trump is threatening sanctions against Turkey and says someone has to get the U.S. out of quote “endless wars.”

Only about 50 special operations troops are being moved.