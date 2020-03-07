Missouri lawmakers consider guidelines for delivery robots

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch, AP) – Missouri lawmakers are considering new guidelines to regulate delivery robots that may soon be roaming St. Louis and other communities in the state.

The proposed law is aimed at allowing the small, cooler-sized delivery units to navigate successfully between pedestrians and motorists without any intervention.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the robots must be capable of navigating on sidewalks and roads as long as they do not interfere with people or motor vehicles. Rep. Travis Fitzwater is sponsoring the legislation.

He plans to limit the robots’ weight to 200 pounds and their speed to a maximum of 10 mph.