Missouri lawmakers call for action over Medicaid enrollment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– House Democrats held a news conference at the Missouri Capitol on Monday (02/17/20).

Part of their proposal includes a bill that would require children enrolled in Medicaid to remain enrolled for one year. They say too many children have been dropped from the program without their parents realizing their children remain eligible.

“I think it’s time for Missouri who has made a mistake in kicking these kids off to automatically re-enroll these children,” State Representative Deb Lavender (D-Kirkwood) said.

