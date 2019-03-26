Missouri lawmaker in critical condition after car crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri lawmaker from the Kansas City area has been hospitalized following a car accident.

University Hospital confirmed that Lee’s Summit Republican Rep. Rebecca Roeber was in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

Missouri State Highway Patrol records show the 60-year old was driving eastbound on U.S. 50 around noon on Monday when her sedan crossed the center line. She hit an oncoming car traveling west.

The 58-year-old man driving the other car was taken to Bothwell Hospital in Sedalia for minor injuries.

Roeber has been hospitalized in Columbia since Monday.

Both vehicles were totaled.

