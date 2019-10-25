Missouri Job Center training workers impacted by opioid crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — City officials and agencies are sharing even more plans to respond to the recent rise in overdoses in Springfield.

In the past week and a half, Four people have died.

Now, the Missouri Job Center is getting involved.

Thanks to a Grant from the US Department of Labor, the center is launching “Missouri Works Together.”

The program provides career training to workers impacted by the opioid crisis.

It works like this: Four people are trained as support specialists.

They’ll work at places like emergency rooms and treatment centers to help people find ways to recover from addiction.

If you’re interested in becoming a support specialist call 417-841-3382.