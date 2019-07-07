Missouri Job Center to sponsor 4 job fairs this week, including one for veterans

SPRINGFIELD – Three job fairs will take place on Tuesday, July 9, and one veteran-specific job fair will take place Thursday, July 11, press releases from the Missouri Job Center say.

The local veteran’s job fair will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. on July 11 at the American Legion Post 639 at 2660 S. Scenic in Springfield. The event is free and open to all veterans, transitioning service members, reserves, National Guard, and military spouses.

The other three job fairs will be at the Missouri Job Center at 2900 E. Sunshine in Springfield on Tuesday, July 9. The following employers are listed below:

-QPS: from 12 -3 p.m., is seeking employees for machine operators, press operators, order pickers, blending operators, production and utility positions.

-TransWorld Systems: from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., is hiring for collection specialist positions. Dress business appropriate.

-Allied Universal: 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., will be interviewing for security officer positions. Dress business appropriate.

If you have a resume, it is encouraged to bring it to all the job fairs above.