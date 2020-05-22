Missouri Job Center to open May 28

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Job Center in Springfield will reopen its doors to the public on Thursday, May 28.

The Job Center will have reduced hours through the month of June “so staff has time to clean and sanitize each day,” according to the City of Springfield.

Safety measures will be implemented, such as floor guides to allow for social distancing, hand sanitizer available, plastic covers on keyboards and plexiglass barriers.

“The number of computers available for use has been limited to allow for a six-foot perimeter, and staff will sanitize work stations in between each use,” said Sally Payne, interim director of workforce development for the City of Springfield.

The Job Center set an occupancy limit to 40 customers at one time.

“If we get into an overflow situation, visitors will be asked to wait in their car after they check-in until it’s time for them to come inside,” Payne said.

The Family Support Division located at the Job Center will not be open.

For more information on the reopening, please contact Katherine Trombetta at 417-841-3389.