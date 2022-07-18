ST. LOUIS – Missouri is one of the top ten worst states to live in, according to CNBC’s 2022 America’s Top States for Business study.

Missouri came in at 5. One of the main reasons for this is voting rights. Following the August primaries, many mail-in voting options will be outlawed, and voter ID requirements will change. A photo ID will be required, rather than just an ID. That means voter registration cards, college IDs, and utility bills will no longer be accepted at the polls. The bill also bans the future use of mail-in ballots that voters saw used during the pandemic and bans ballot drop boxes in Missouri, but it does allow people to vote at their election authority office in the two weeks before an election without needing to give a reason why.

Missouri’s crime rate was another weakness, but the study found that the state’s strength is in childcare. It got a total Life, Health & Inclusion score of 89 out of 325 points.

Below is the full list of the worst states to live in along with their Life, Health & Inclusion Score, according to CNBC’s 2022 America’s Top States for Business study.

Arizona – 67 Texas – 72 Oklahoma – 79 South Carolina – 83 Missouri – 89 Louisiana – 97 New Mexico – 101 Indiana – 102 Tennessee – 108 Nevada – 110

CNBC’s list of top best states to live in are as follows along with their Life, Health & Inclusion Score.