Missouri House panel dismisses sexual harassment complaint

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri House panel has dismissed a sexual harassment complaint against a state lawmaker after an investigation that spanned several months.

Minutes of the House Ethics Committee obtained Friday by The Associated Press through an open records request show the complaint was dismissed last week. The minutes do not name the accused lawmaker nor describe the allegations.

The complaint was referred to the committee in late December and is confidential under House rules. Separate documents show an investigation of the complaint by a St. Louis law firm the cost the House more than $7,500.