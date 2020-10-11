Missouri house fire kills 4, badly burns 2 others

DESOTO, Mo. (AP) — An early morning house fire has left four people dead and two others seriously burned in the small community of De Soto, Missouri.

Firefighters got the 911 call shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. A spokesman for the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District says fire crews arriving on the scene were met by two badly burned victims who had just literally jumped from a second floor window.

The two survivors were taken to separate burn centers in St. Louis while crews battled the four-alarm blaze and searched for those still inside.

Four adults were found dead, along with the family dog.

