Missouri homicide suspect arrested after hours-long standoff

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Kansas City area homicide suspect after an hours-long standoff.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting was reported around 1:15 p.m. Sunday at a home in Raytown. Police say the victim was found dead outside the home near a truck.

Police say the suspect ran to his nearby home and barricaded himself inside. He was taken into custody around 7 p.m. The victim hasn’t been identified, and the shooter wasn’t immediately charged.

No details were released about what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now