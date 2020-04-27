Missouri home sales down, food stamp applications up

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Even as Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to announce his plans for reopening some businesses, the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues in the state.

A recent report from the Missouri Budget Project, a nonpartisan think tank, says the number of food stamp applications in Missouri jumped 64% from February to March. The report says the state saw 61,164 applications in March, up from 37,201 in February.

And the Missouri Realtors Association says home sales dropped almost 20% in March compared to the previous year, and new home listings declined nearly 12%.