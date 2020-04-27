Missouri home sales down, food stamp applications up

News

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:
food stamps_1437473361747.jpg

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Even as Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to announce his plans for reopening some businesses, the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues in the state.

A recent report from the Missouri Budget Project, a nonpartisan think tank, says the number of food stamp applications in Missouri jumped 64% from February to March. The report says the state saw 61,164 applications in March, up from 37,201 in February.

And the Missouri Realtors Association says home sales dropped almost 20% in March compared to the previous year, and new home listings declined nearly 12%.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now