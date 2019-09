Mo. — Overall this weekend was a safer Labor Day than 2018’s for Missouri drivers.

The highway patrol released its weekend numbers today.

Four people were killed in traffic crashes during the weekend, which began on Friday evening and ended Monday night.

11 people were killed on Missouri roads last year.

Troopers made one hundred and 16 DWI arrests and 95 drug arrests.

On the water, troopers arrested 10 people for boating while intoxicated and 16 people for drugs.