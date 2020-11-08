Missouri health officials scrambling to trace virus cases

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Make It Count

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Local health departments in Missouri don’t have enough staffers to conduct contact training for all of the COVID-19 cases popping up, so they have been prioritizing the ones they try to trace back to their sources.

Contact tracing helps health officials determine where virus cases are spreading. Larry Jones with the Missouri Center for Public Health Excellence says there are more virus cases than contact tracers can keep up with.

Missouri on Sunday reported 4,131 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

That pushed its death toll since the pandemic began to 3,153.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now