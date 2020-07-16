Missouri Health and Senior Services reports 708 new cases of COVID-19

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has reported 708 more positive cases of COVID-19. The state’s total case count rose from 29,714 on July 15, 2020, to 30,422 on the afternoon of July 16.

The number of reported deaths rose. On Wednesday the 15th, MDHSS reported 1,103. On Thursday the Department reported 1,113.

Governor Mike Parson is expected to address the public on Thursday at a press conference from his office in Jefferson City. The key points of the conference are expected to be regarding the state’s COVID-19 recovery plan.