Missouri governor signs spending bill to fight pandemic

by: The Associated Press

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed a supplemental budget bill allocating nearly $6 billion in federal stimulus money to fight the health and economic ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic.

The money will be used to purchase additional personal protective equipment for first responders, help develop medical facilities beyond traditional hospitals, and to provide aid to hard-hit local governments.

Parson also announced he was establishing a working group led by state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick to help decide how the money will be spent. Both Parson and Fitzpatrick are Republicans.

The state health department says 96 people have now died from the virus in Missouri.

