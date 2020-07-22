Missouri governor clarifies comments on school kids, virus

FILE – In this July 7, 2020, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a “National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America’s Schools,” event in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Parson is clarifying comments he made Friday, July 17, that children returning to school will come down with the coronavirus but will “get over it,” remarks that drew criticism, including from the Missouri National Education Association’s leader. Parson said in a radio interview Tuesday, on KMOX in St. Louis, that he “didn’t do a good job” of making his point, but that he never meant to imply he didn’t care about children. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is clarifying comments he made in a radio interview in which he said children returning to school will come down with the coronavirus but will “get over it.”

The comments drew criticism from several Democrats as well as the head of a state teachers’ union. Parson made the comments Friday on “The Marc Cox Morning Show” on 97.1 FM in St. Louis.

In another radio interview, with KMOX host Mark Reardon on Tuesday, Parson said he “didn’t do a good job” of communicating his point, but that he never meant to imply he didn’t care about children.