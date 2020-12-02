Missouri governor attends ribbon-cutting ceremony for expansion of MSHP’s main crime lab

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Gov. Parson, a former sheriff running for reelection on a law-and-order platform against Nicole Galloway, Missouri’s state auditor. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the expansion of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s main crime lab.

This expansion will increase the DNA processing capabilities and efficiencies, according to the Governor’s Office.

The crime lab expanded 8,000 square feet and will have 20 full-time employees, including five new DNA analysts.

“This crime lab expansion and the additional lab personnel will allow the Highway Patrol to process more sexual assault and other critical DNA cases more quickly and efficiently,” Gov. Parson said. “Fighting crime and bringing criminals to justice takes more than law enforcement officers alone. We’re extremely appreciative of all the crime lab and other civilian personnel who help solve crimes and make Missouri safer.”

The project cost was around $2.7 million and took close to a year to complete.

