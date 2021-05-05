Missouri Gov. directs state workers to return to in-person work

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson has directed all state workers to return to in-person work no later than Monday, May 17, 2021, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.

He also ordered all state buildings to be open for normal business hours on May 17.

“Since the start of COVID-19, our state team members have gone above and beyond to keep state government running and continue providing quality public service to Missourians,” Gov. Parson said. “Thanks in large part to their efforts, Missouri is in a strong position, and we continue to move forward each day.”

COVID-19 screening and testing protocols will remain in place.