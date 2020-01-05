Missouri firefighter killed in Sunday morning structure fire

PECULIAR, Mo. (WDAF) — A West Peculiar firefighter was killed Sunday morning battling a structure fire, according to Raymore police.

The fire started near Deer Run Road and 221st Street / Peek Road in Peculiar.

Scott Lamaster with “Taking It to the Streets”, a group that provides support for people and communities in crisis, shared the news to his followers Sunday morning.

Neighbors say everyone inside the house was able to get out and say it was an electrical fire.

The name of the firefighter has not been released at this time.

The Kansas City Fire Department said Sunday afternoon, “Our hearts go out to the family of the firefighter lost and the entire West Peculiar Fire Department.”

The Lenexa Fire Department also responded saying “deeply saddened to hear of the firefighter’s passing. Our hearts go out to the firefighter’s family and department.”

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.