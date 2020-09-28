Missouri family builds COVID-safe Halloween maze

CREVE COUER, Mo. — A family-friendly, COVID-safe maze was built in the home of one Halloween loving couple.

The Lobstein family in Creve Couer, Missouri, loves everything about Halloween. They even got engaged and married on the spooky day.

Every year they turn their garage and yard into a Halloween maze, each year with a different theme.

Around the house, visitors can enjoy sights of creepy critters, light shows, strange noises and even a skeleton dinosaur.

“We’re trying to make it as COVID safe but fun as possible because people need something fun,” said Julie Wilheim.

They are only allowing one person or family in the maze at a time and have set up extra sanitizing stations around the yard.

They even have individually wrapped treats sitting out for people to take home contact-free.