Missouri egg producer donated 300,000 eggs to families facing hunger

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A southwest Missouri egg producer donated more than 300,000 eggs to area families facing hunger.

On behalf of Neosho based Opal Foods the Easter Bunny delivered 24,000 dozens of eggs to Ozarks Food Harvest.

This donation will help the food bank feed families who are struggling to put food on the table.

Ozarks Food Harvest says fresh eggs are a frequently requested item and a much-needed source of protein.

“Right now, this is an especially important donation to us because food is at a premium right now,” Bart Brown, CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest. “There are limits at the store with how many eggs you can buy.”

This will provide about 150,000 meals for people right here in the Ozarks, at a time when we really, really need it.”

After adding today’s donation, Opal Foods has donated more than 3.6 million eggs to Ozarks Food Harvest since 2008.