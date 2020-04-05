Missouri doctor sleeps in camper van to protect her family from coronavirus

(FOX) — A Missouri emergency medicine physician is sleeping in a camper to keep her family safe from highly contagious COVID-19.

Speaking from inside her camper on “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday, Dr. Tiffany Osborn with the Washington University School of Medicine said she thinks “all health care workers are concerned about their family” given how contagious the new coronavirus is proving to be.

When asked how she and her husband came to the decision for her to sleep inside a camper in their driveway she said, “When all of this started to occur we began discussing our options.”

“I either knew or knew of friends and colleagues who were living out of their garage, who had sent their families away, who had sectioned off part of the house,” Osborn continued. “We had discussed at one point whether or not I could stay in a hotel, but with the executive mandate we were unsure whether or not the hotels would be open and my husband was concerned about me getting sick and nobody being around to know about it.”

“Ultimately we decided that the money we were saving for the breakfast area house extension was going to become a camper in the driveway. So here we are,” she went on to say.

As of Sunday morning, Missouri reported 2,291 coronavirus cases and 24 deaths, according to data compiled by Fox News.

When asked what she has been experiencing at work lately Osborn said, “It has been very busy.”

“It’s hard. It’s emotionally exhausting. It’s busy, but you know it’s also very gratifying,” she explained. “It’s really an honor to have the opportunity to take care of people at their most vulnerable time and this is what we’re trained to do.”

“We deal with this a lot, but not to this extreme,” she continued. “It’s busier and it’s more intense than it has been before, but we’re trying to do this.”

When asked what she misses most, Osborn said, “predominantly my family.”

“I mean we get to see each other. I’m very appreciative and I feel very blessed. We get to see each other. We get to talk with each other. I get to share my day with them, but I don’t get to sit next to them on the couch,” she explained. “I can’t hug them. I can’t give them kisses and you know all of those parts of the everyday component of being a family is missing.”

“But the main part is that we still get to see each other, we still get to talk to each other, we still get to have that connection so that’s an important component,” Osborn continued.