Missouri develops new way of parents collecting on child support

Mo. — Parents owed back child support in Missouri have a new way of collecting on the cash they are due.

The state treasurer and the Department of Social Services have launched a new system that cross-checks people who have unclaimed property with those who owe back child support.

The first run with the new system returned 2 million dollars in back owed child support to custodial parents.

This new system only affects parents owed child support and those who are behind in payments.

It does not affect other people from Missouri with unclaimed property or money.