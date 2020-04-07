Missouri Department of Labor released guidance related to unemployment benefits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Labor today, April 6, released some guidance related to unemployment benefits under the new federal coronavirus relief act.

Payments from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program are expected to begin next week.

Those eligible for regular unemployment benefits will receive an additional $600 per week as a federal supplement.

Payments are effective beginning the week of March 29 and will be made retroactively. These payments end the week of July 25.

The program does not include self-employed workers.

Missouri’s regular unemployment insurance program is still in effect. Unemployed workers can file claims on the Department of Labor’s website.