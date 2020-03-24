Missouri Department of Conservation temporarily waiving some fishing permits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced they are temporarily waiving permit requirements for sport fishing and daily trout tags for Missouri residents and non-residents.

This ordinance will last from Friday, March 27 to April 15. All season dates and limits will still be enforced.

“The current public-health emergency caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) has many Missourians and others looking for safe ways to get outside in nature,” said MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley. “Missouri’s rivers and streams offer high-quality fishing as a way for people to connect with nature while still complying with all health and safety recommendations. Fishing is also a great way to get some much needed physical and mental health benefits during this stressful time.”

Though Pauley says it is still important for everyone to still listen to all public-health measures while fishing and doing other outdoor activities. These measures include social distancing, maintaining at least a six-feet distance between all individuals who are not family members and washing your hands.

For more information click here.