Missouri Department of Agriculture gives grants to projects in “food deserts” around state

MISSOURI (Missourinet).– There are areas of Missouri — both rural and urban — without reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food.

That is called food insecurity and according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, this lack of nutrition affects one in five children in the state. The agency has recognized 12 projects to support and awarded matching grants to:

, St. Louis – contributing to the construction of the North County Agricultural Education Center Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture , Columbia – purchasing greenhouse supplies to grow to produce for donation to an area food bank

, West Plains – increasing the number of community garden beds used by low-income residents Stoddard County Senior Citizens Agency, Dexter – purchasing a walk-in freezer, allowing for an increase in food storage.

The sites were chosen for their potential to grow and sustain the local economies as well as the health of each community.

According to the MDA, the appropriation from the General Assembly totaled $200,000. The cap for each project match was $25,000 maximum.

The projects must be completed by May 1, 2020.