MISSOURI — Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has added about 360 positive cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday (7/1/20).

The department’s Facebook page today (7/2/20) reports 22,283 positive cases. Deaths total 1,022.

On Wednesday, there was 21,927 positive cases and 1,017 Missourians have lost their lives due to COVID-19.



For more information regarding coronavirus cases in Missouri visit their website at Missouri Department Health and Senior Services.