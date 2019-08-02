JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Some Missourians have reported issues with the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s process for individual disaster assistance. Missouri U.S. Senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt, along with northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves have sent a letter to FEMA’s administrator requesting clarification about the agency’s policy for offering individual help to residents.

Missouri Congressional members seek answers about FEMA’s disaster aid policies

The lawmakers say Missourians dealing with flooding are frustrated with FEMA’s confusing and poorly-communicated process for providing support. For example, aspects are undefined, including what constitutes ‘sustained damage’.

The letter also cites FEMA representatives have been unable to show them a standardized method for determining when non-FEMA resources (e.g. state disaster assistance or other federal programs) will not work for a given disaster response effort. Individual assistance only becomes available once FEMA has made this determination.

The letter goes on to say that Missourians either do not hear about or cannot access the disaster recovery centers opened in affected areas. Constituents also report that FEMA’s phone representatives are frequently uncooperative.

