Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety kicks off state-wide pedestrian safety campaign

Mo. — Sunday kicked off a state-wide week-long campaign focusing on pedestrian safety.

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety says warmer weather and eased COVID-19 restrictions have more people out on the road.

The coalition reminds drivers and pedestrians to make eye contact with each other, don’t assume you are seen by the other.

If you’re in a stalled vehicle, stay inside until help arrives and only cross the road at intersections or crosswalks.

In 2019, 110 pedestrians were killed in Missouri and 307 were seriously injured.

The Roadway Safety Coalition says the top contributing factors in these accidents were failure to yield, alcohol or drug impairment, and distraction.

You can find more statistics at savemolives.com.