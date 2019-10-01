Missouri clemency: Some governors grant some deny

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The recent decision made by Governor Parson to deny clemency for Russell Bucklew has sparked Ozarks First to investigate Missouri’s past when it comes to clemency cases.
Here are some of Missouri’s unique clemency cases that were granted and denied:
Joseph Paul Franklin
- Franklin was a white supremacist serial killer, killed 22 people
- Was on death row for 1977 murder of a man outside a synagogue in St. Louis
- Denied clemency by Governor Jay Nixon in 2013
- Died by lethal injection in 2013
Source: CNN
Stacey Lannert
- Victim of constant rape and abuse
- Killed her abuser and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole
- Granted clemency by Eric Greitens
Source: KOLR10 partner station, Fox2Now in St. Louis
Judy Henderson
- Sentenced to life in prison for her role in a robbery-turned-murder
- Her boyfriend, the man who committed the robbery, killed someone, and shot Henderson herself in the process, went free
- Granted clemency by Eric Greitens
- Now helps other prisoners on path freedom
Sources: Former KOLR10 Stories/ Fox2Now
Darrell Mease
- Was on death row for killing three people in Stone County.
- He killed Lloyd Lawrence, his wife, and their grandson in 1988
- He was scheduled for execution during Pope John Paul II’s visit but the date got moved back a month
- Pope John Paul II was in St. Louis and asked Governor Mel Carnahan to grant clemency to Mease, he did
- A book has even been written about this case “Almost Midnight: An American Story of Murder and Redemption” by Michael W. Cuneo
Below is an interview we did with Mease in 2004:
Source: KOLR10 Broadcast Archive
Richard Owens
- Convicted in Butler County of property damage and second-degree burglary for stealing a five-gallon water jug that was a quarter full of mixed change in 1993
- Served in the Missouri Army National Guard, the Georgia Army National Guard, and the United States Army, and was decorated for service in Germany and Iraq before receiving a medical discharge
- Granted clemency from Governor Jay Nixon
Source: Missourinet
Bobby Shaw
- Shaw was convicted of murdering a prison guard in 1979 and was scheduled to die by injection
- Shaw has been labeled as Missouri’s longest-serving death row inmate
- Governor Carnahan commuted the death sentence
- Governor Carnahan said at the time that there was little doubt that Shaw was mentally retarded and unfit for execution
Source: Missouri Legislative Library
22 Protesters
- These people were convicted of their role in the May 2014 Senate gallery protest
- Hundreds of faith leaders were there to advocate for Medicaid reform
- They were granted clemency by Governor Nixon
Sources: Former KOLR10 Stories/ Springfield News-Leader
Richard Clay
- Convicted of killing a man in a murder-for-hire plot in 1994
- Clay was scheduled to die by chemical injection
- Commuted by Governor Jay Nixon
- Hired by Randy Martindale’s estranged wife to pull the trigger
Source: Former KOLR10 Stories