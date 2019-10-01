Missouri clemency: Some governors grant some deny

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The recent decision made by Governor Parson to deny clemency for Russell Bucklew has sparked Ozarks First to investigate Missouri’s past when it comes to clemency cases.

Here are some of Missouri’s unique clemency cases that were granted and denied:

Joseph Paul Franklin

Franklin was a white supremacist serial killer, killed 22 people

Was on death row for 1977 murder of a man outside a synagogue in St. Louis

Denied clemency by Governor Jay Nixon in 2013

Died by lethal injection in 2013

Source: CNN

Stacey Lannert

Victim of constant rape and abuse

Killed her abuser and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole

Granted clemency by Eric Greitens

Source: KOLR10 partner station, Fox2Now in St. Louis

Judy Henderson

Sentenced to life in prison for her role in a robbery-turned-murder

Her boyfriend, the man who committed the robbery, killed someone, and shot Henderson herself in the process, went free

Granted clemency by Eric Greitens

Now helps other prisoners on path freedom

Sources: Former KOLR10 Stories/ Fox2Now

Darrell Mease

Was on death row for killing three people in Stone County.

He killed Lloyd Lawrence, his wife, and their grandson in 1988

He was scheduled for execution during Pope John Paul II’s visit but the date got moved back a month

Pope John Paul II was in St. Louis and asked Governor Mel Carnahan to grant clemency to Mease, he did

A book has even been written about this case “Almost Midnight: An American Story of Murder and Redemption” by Michael W. Cuneo

Below is an interview we did with Mease in 2004:

Source: KOLR10 Broadcast Archive

Richard Owens

Convicted in Butler County of property damage and second-degree burglary for stealing a five-gallon water jug that was a quarter full of mixed change in 1993

Served in the Missouri Army National Guard, the Georgia Army National Guard, and the United States Army, and was decorated for service in Germany and Iraq before receiving a medical discharge

Granted clemency from Governor Jay Nixon

Source: Missourinet

Bobby Shaw

Shaw was convicted of murdering a prison guard in 1979 and was scheduled to die by injection

Shaw has been labeled as Missouri’s longest-serving death row inmate

Governor Carnahan commuted the death sentence

Governor Carnahan said at the time that there was little doubt that Shaw was mentally retarded and unfit for execution

Source: Missouri Legislative Library

22 Protesters

These people were convicted of their role in the May 2014 Senate gallery protest

Hundreds of faith leaders were there to advocate for Medicaid reform

They were granted clemency by Governor Nixon

Sources: Former KOLR10 Stories/ Springfield News-Leader

Richard Clay

Courtesy: KRCG

Convicted of killing a man in a murder-for-hire plot in 1994

Clay was scheduled to die by chemical injection

Commuted by Governor Jay Nixon

Hired by Randy Martindale’s estranged wife to pull the trigger

Source: Former KOLR10 Stories