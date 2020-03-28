Missouri church holds drive-in services to fight coronavirus

by: AP, The Fulton Sun

FULTON, Mo. (The Fulton Sun, AP) – A church in Fulton held its first drive-in services in its parking lot as it practices social distancing to slow down the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly 35 people gathered in their cars outside Ebenezer Baptist Church on March 22, with more joining the service via Facebook.

The Fulton Sun reports that the service featured music, prayers and jokes as snowflakes hit the ground.

Although churches in Missouri haven’t been ordered to stop meeting in-person, Ebenezer’s leaders decided to do the service this way as a precaution.

